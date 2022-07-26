LDF to celebrate 75th anniversary of Independence: Jayarajan

Decision prompted by ‘special political climate in the country’

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) will ceremoniously celebrate the 75th anniversary of Independence with much pomp.

Special meetings would be held across the State from August 11 to 15 to popularise the message and spirit of Indian independence struggle and all LDF leaders would actively participate in the events, LDF convener E.P. Jayarajan said here on Tuesday.

This was the first time that the LDF was taking the lead to organise and celebrate Independence Day. It was only last year that the CPI(M) started to celebrate Independence day, even though the CPI had started the practice much earlier.

The special political climate in the country prompted the national-level decision of the CPI(M) and the CPI to celebrate Independence jointly and the LDF’s decision to organise Independence day celebrations, Mr. Jayarajan said.

All LDF offices in the State would take the lead to hoist the national flag on August 15, followed by the Independence Day pledge, he said.

With those who had played no role in the nation’s freedom movement trying to claim the legacy of the Independence struggle, the mantle fell on political parties like the CPI(M) to “take over” the 75th year celebrations of the nation’s Independence. The Constitution, like never before, was facing serious challenges and it had to be defended, Mr. Jayarajan said.

The LDF would march to Raj Bhavan in the capital and to Central government offices in other districts on August 10 demanding that the Centre stop “torpedoing” Kerala’s development, he added. The imposition of GST on daily essentials had led to serious price rise while systematic efforts were being made by the Centre to “destroy” the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board, which had made development projects worth ₹70,000 crore a reality in the State, he said.

On SilverLine, the government had not given any indication that it was going back on the scheme. The LDF’s aim was to usher in development with a perspective of the next 25 years, but those trying to block the development initiatives of the government were scared that the State and the people would move totally in favour of the Left, Mr. Jayarajan alleged.

He said that the Congress was now talking about expanding the UDF after realising that it was not strong enough to face the LDF. When the LDF was emerging as a strong people’s front, even the few allies in the UDF were deserting them, he said.