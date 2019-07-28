LDF to amicably settle row over police action

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) leadership may take the lead to amicably settle the row over the police action against CPI activists in Ernakulam.

With the police action snowballing into a vexatious issue that has the potential to rupture the CPI-CPI(M) relations, the front leadership may step in to soothe ruffled feathers and initiate stringent action against the police inspector facing charges of conducting in a partisan manner to CPI activists. CPI Ernakulam district secretary P. Raju too had raised the same demand.

The action against Eldo Abraham, MLA, and party workers had lent the grist for a major altercation that could have rocked the bilateral relations, but the CPI leadership refused to be provoked and resolved to wait till the Ernakulam District Collector submitted his report on the issue.

The government and the CPI(M) leadership may give due weightage to the stoic silence maintained by CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran and the crisis may blow over within a day or two, front sources said.

When the LDF is gearing up to face a series of crucial Assembly by-elections and a local body election that is hardly a year away, but the CPI as well as the CPI(M) could not afford to go for a slugfest and this has become quite evident in the reactions of Mr.Rajendran and CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

More importantly, both parties are taking the lead in putting up a united fight against the National Democratic Alliance at the Centre and are acting as catalysts for promoting Opposition unity on the floor of the Lok Sabha. Serious diferences among the parties in their stronghold, Kerala, could debilitate such moves too, especially when the strength of both parties in Parliament has whittled down. Hence, they would act only with restraint, sources said.

But the CPI leadership could ill-afford to turn a blind eye to the schism that has reared its head in the wake of the police action and also a conscious bid to put Mr. Rajendran on the dock by raising personal allegations. Though not in haste, the party leadership may address such issues too, sources said.