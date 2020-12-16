LDF sweeps local body polls

Front performs well in grama, block and district panchayats and Corporations

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)]-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) has managed to gain a clear upper hand in the local body elections in Kerala, even as the State gears up for the crucial Assembly polls next year.

As per the latest updates on election results published by the State Election Commission (SEC), the LDF holds a clear majority in three of the six Corporations, 10 of the 14 district panchayats, 35 of the 86 municipalities and in addition to a majority of block panchayats and grama panchayats.

The LDF has won in the Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kozhikode Corporations, while it holds an advantage in Kochi and Thrissur Corporations. The United Democratic Front (UDF) seized the Kannur Corporation winning 34 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed in its bid to seize the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, having been pushed to second place.

The LDF also won 35 of the municipalities and 10 district panchayats in addition to wresting 108 of the 152 blocks and 514 of the 941 grama panchayats. The UDF was able to put in a decent performance in the municipalities, winning 45 against the LDF's tally of 35.

Meanwhile, the United Democratic Front (UDF) has lost significant ground in the State compared to the 2015 elections. In the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, for instance, the UDF's seat tally has slipped further from 21 to 10.

The BJP retained the Palakkad municipality and seized the Pandalam municipality by winning 18 of the 33 wards. The BJP candidates also won in 23 of the grama panchayats.

Meanwhile, the State Election Commission has announced repolling in one booth in Thoduvetti ward of Sulthan Bathery municipality and one booth in Kisan Kendran ward in Tirurangadi. The repoll, to be held on December 18, was ordered after the votes polled here could not be counted due to defective EVMs. The votes will be counted on the same day.

All newly elected members will be sworn in on December 21, the commission said. The commission on Wednesday also issued guidelines for the swearing-in of the elected members.