LDF sweeps back to power in Kollam

LDF activists celebrate their victory in the Kollam Corporation polls on Wednesday.

KOLLAM

16 December 2020 23:51 IST

Wins Corporation, district panchayat, 3 municipalities, 10 block panchayats and 44 grama panchayats

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has swept back to power in Kollam by winning the Kollam Corporation, district panchayat, three municipalities, 10 out of the 11 block panchayats and 44 out of the total 68 grama panchayats.

In 2015 the front had won Kollam Corporation, district panchayat, all four municipalities, all 11 block panchayats and grama panchayats.

While the LDF bagged a solid number of votes in all three tiers, the NDA made a leap in terms vote share and number of seats pushing the UDF to the third position in many centres.

Sterling performance

CPI (M) district secretary S.Sudevan said that LDF could come up with a sterling electoral performance by recording a rise in seats and vote share alike.

“Congress had to settle for just six seats in the Kollam Corporation, the same number asthe BJP and their dismal performance in the district indicates how weak the front has become. By helping BJP candidates to win they have taken a repulsive and opportunistic stand.”

He added that BJP’s growth in the district is a matter of concern for the Front. “LDF shouldn't have lost any seats to BJP and the potential weakness in organisational structure will be scrutinised,” he said.

Mr.Sudevan also pointed out that Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) had won several seats as an ally of the LDF, but now the party has only three members in the Kollam Corporation.

“The voters wanted a continuity to the development and welfare oriented governance. Kollam MP, who had been engaged in a smear campaign against Kerala Chief Minister, should apologise,” he said.

The NDA camp in the district is all elated as the Front could wrest power in 173 seats compared to the earlier 86.

“We won six divisions in the Kollam Corporation and came in the second position in 15 divisions. For the first time we won two block panchayats and emerged as the single largest party in two panchayats. We could improve the performance in municipalities as well,” said B.B.Gopakumar, BJP district president.

Internal feud

Meanwhile, the internal feud in Congress has intensified with the leaders of youth organisations openly criticising the leadership.

Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, has demanded a comprehensive probe into the election débâcle.

“KPCC leadership and UDF should find the reasons behind the setback and analyse the situation. Causes for the voter's resentment should be addressed and rectified,” he said.