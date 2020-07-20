LDF State committee to meet on July 28

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

20 July 2020 18:03 IST

Gold smuggling case top on agenda

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) State committee will meet on July 28 to take stock of the current political developments.

The meeting assumes significance in the wake of the controversy triggered by the gold smuggling case and the political dimensions the case had gained during the past fortnight.

The meeting will gauge the impact of the row on the government’s image and the Opposition United Democratic Front’s (UDF) attempts to put the Chief Minister’s Office in the dock following the interrogation and suspension of M. Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary, from service.

The CPI(M) State secretariat had pledged support to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his stance that the accused in the case, irrespective of their stature, would not be spared, if found guilty.

But the CPI had raised veiled criticism against the IT Department and also the system of engaging consultancies for executing various projects. Earlier, the CPI had expressed its reservations in opening parleys with the Kerala Congress(M) that was ousted from the UDF following differences with the Kerala Congress (Joseph) faction.

In the current context, when the gold smuggling case had ignited a series of controversies and the Kerala Congress(M) itself had declared that the party preferred to face the local body polls alone, it might not be taken up at the meeting.

United strategy

The accent would be on ironing out a strategy for cementing the unity among LDF allies for launching a combined onslaught against the UDF and the BJP.

Since the State Electoral Officer had informed the Central Election Commission about the hassles in conducting the Chavara and Kuttanad Assembly byelections, it would not figure at the meeting.

Preparations for local body elections scheduled to be held in October would figure in the meeting. Being a dress rehearsal for the Assembly elections, a significant win in the local body elections is imperative for the LDF that is aspiring for a continued governance.

Personal staff meet

The CPI(M) has decided to have a meeting of the personal staff of all Ministers of the party on July 23. Though this is being dubbed as a routine meeting, it has evoked a curiosity in the backdrop of the present controversy. The Chief Minister and CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan are expected to address the meeting.