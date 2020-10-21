LDF slams UDF for wooing WPI

‘Move will lead to further communal polarisation of State’

United Democratic Front (UDF) convener M.M. Hassan’s private parley with Jamaat-e-Islami Amir M.I. Abdul Aziz has drawn sharp criticism from the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

LDF convener A. Vijayaraghavan said Mr. Hassan’s attempt to seek the tacit support of the Islamist organisation ahead of the local body and Assembly elections would give a fillip to Hindu majoritarian forces and underscore the communally polarising political narrative unleashed by the Sangh Parivar in Kerala.

Hassan denies charge

Mr. Hassan has, however, denied the charge. He said his meeting with Mr. Aziz was apolitical. As the UDF convener, he was expected to call on leaders of various organisations and try to find a common ground on diverse social issues. Mr. Hassan also refuted the charge that the UDF had entertained the idea of striking an electoral alliance with Welfare Party of India (WPI).

The CPI(M) had earlier characterised the WPI as a fundamentalist organisation and slammed purported attempts by the UDF, especially the IUML, to ally with it. It had also accused the Congress of wooing the “fundamentalist” SDPI to the UDF fold.

WPI State president Hameed Vaniyambalam had said the party had backed the Congress in the 2019 Lok Sabha election as a credible political alternative to the Modi government at the Centre. In the process, the WPI had earned the ire of the CPI(M), which had repeatedly attempted to bracket the party as a communal organisation with extremist links.

Congress leader K. Muraleedharan appeared to acknowledge the purported support extended by the WPI to the UDF in 2019. He seemed to dispute Mr. Hassan's statement by “revealing” that the Congress had engaged the WPI politically ahead of the previous Lok Sabha polls.

K. Sudharakan, MP, also said that the UDF would not reject electoral support from any group. KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran said he was not aware of any alliance with the WPI. The political affairs committee of the KPCC has taken no such decision, he said.