ADVERTISEMENT

LDF should stop spending State funds for poll campaign: Surendran

September 25, 2023 07:55 am | Updated 07:55 am IST - Kozhikode

The State government has lost its face owing to corruption charges, he said

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State president K. Surendran has alleged that the Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues were organising programmes in various constituencies in view of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections and were using government funds to do so.

The State government has lost its face owing to corruption charges. Spending crores from the State exchequer for organising mega shows in constituencies would not benefit the Left Democratic Front (LDF), he said.

Mr. Surendran alleged that senior LDF leaders were seeking funds from businessmen in the State to meet their election expenditure in other parts of the country.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Cut down taxes that were raised recently. Control inflation. Expensive stunts at a time when the State is facing a huge financial crisis will not help,” Mr. Surendran said in a release here on Saturday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US