LDF should stop spending State funds for poll campaign: Surendran

September 25, 2023 07:55 am | Updated 07:55 am IST - Kozhikode

BJP State president K. Surendran has alleged that the Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues were organising programmes in various constituencies in view of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections and were using government funds to do so.

The State government has lost its face owing to corruption charges. Spending crores from the State exchequer for organising mega shows in constituencies would not benefit the Left Democratic Front (LDF), he said.

Mr. Surendran alleged that senior LDF leaders were seeking funds from businessmen in the State to meet their election expenditure in other parts of the country.

“Cut down taxes that were raised recently. Control inflation. Expensive stunts at a time when the State is facing a huge financial crisis will not help,” Mr. Surendran said in a release here on Saturday.