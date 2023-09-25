HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

LDF should stop spending State funds for poll campaign: Surendran

The State government has lost its face owing to corruption charges, he said

September 25, 2023 07:55 am | Updated 07:55 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State president K. Surendran has alleged that the Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues were organising programmes in various constituencies in view of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections and were using government funds to do so.

The State government has lost its face owing to corruption charges. Spending crores from the State exchequer for organising mega shows in constituencies would not benefit the Left Democratic Front (LDF), he said.

Mr. Surendran alleged that senior LDF leaders were seeking funds from businessmen in the State to meet their election expenditure in other parts of the country.

“Cut down taxes that were raised recently. Control inflation. Expensive stunts at a time when the State is facing a huge financial crisis will not help,” Mr. Surendran said in a release here on Saturday.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.