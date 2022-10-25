LDF sees divisions in UDF on government's standoff with Governor

ADVERTISEMENT

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) appeared keen on perceiving a disagreement in the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) over the issue of endorsing Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's resolve to seek the resignation of Vice Chancellors of nine universities, citing violation of University Grants Commission (UGC) norms in their appointment.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had alleged that Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan had found himself isolated in the UDF for lauding Mr. Khan’s “Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-sponsored” move to take over universities.

Local Self-Governments Minister M.B. Rajesh said Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leaders P.K. Kunhalikutty and E.T. Mohammed Basheer took an informed position and rejected the Raj Bhavan's trespasses on the jurisdictional autonomy of universities. Mr. Rajesh claimed that other UDF constituents and top Congress leaders had found a common cause with the LDF government. He accused Mr. Satheesan of embracing a blinkered attitude to spite the government.

Support

The LDF also glimpsed some support in the statements of All India Congress Committee (AICC) organising secretary K.C. Venugopal and former president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee K. Muraleedharan. Both said the Congress consistently opposed the Centre's Machiavelian attempts to use Governors to destabilise non-Bharatiya Janata Party-led State governments.

Mr. Satheesan said the UDF was united on the issue. He stressed the continuance of the Vice Chancellors selected by a process deemed illegal by the Supreme Court was constitutionally ill-founded and therefore had no legal effect from inception (void ab initio). He said the legal certainty was not outspoken advocacy of Mr. Khan's RSS agenda as propagandised by the LDF. On the contrary, the Supreme Court's cancellation of M.S. Rajasree's appointment as the Vice Chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) had vindicated the UDF's stance. The UDF had repeatedly questioned the LDF government's sly move to insert their favourites into Vice Chancellor positions by browbeating search committees into proposing one candidate instead of the required three or five as mandated by the UGC.

He said the government had brought the damning Supreme Court verdict on itself by its imperious behaviour. The government also violated the UGC edict that search committees for Vice Chancellor selection comprise only academicians not affiliated with the university to obviate any conflict of interest. Instead, it installed politically pliable bureaucrats in the panel.