LDF seeks to exploit disclosure against BJP leadership in Kodakara hawala case

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government on Friday raced to politically exploit the damning “disclosure” by an expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader that the ₹6 crore of “black money” stolen from a car at Kodakara in Thrissur in the run-up to the 2021 Assembly election was part of a significant tranche of secret electioneering funds for the BJP.

The controversial “expose” by the former office secretary of the BJP in Thrissur, Tirur Satheesh, triggered a demand for a comprehensive re-investigation by the Opposition.

It also appeared to wrongfoot the BJP ahead of the critical byelections in the Palakkad and Chelakkara Assembly constituencies and the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked the State police to explore the legal options for a re-investigation.

The government and the Opposition have accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income-Tax (I-T) department of “back peddling on the police report that flagged a clear money-laundering case.” The government has resolved to flag the ED and I-T department’s alleged laxity in pursuing the black money case with the Union Finance department.

On Thursday, Mr. Satheesh stirred the pot by alleging that the “black money” from Karnataka was meant for the BJP’s electioneering purposes. He claimed he had safeguarded the cash bags at the BJP’s Thrissur office, allegedly in the presence of party State president K. Surendran. Days later, in a classic mafia-style ambush operation, anonymous persons stole the cash as it was being transported on a car. The State police arrested 22 persons in connection with the heist but reportedly found scarce evidence to link the money to the BJP leadership conclusively. Mr. Satheesh said he had not told the police about the BJP’s alleged link to the black money at the party leadership’s instance.

Oppn. charge

The former BJP worker’s disclosure prompted Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan to cite the police’s clean chit to the BJP as another telling example of the Communist Party of India (Marxist)‘s [CPI(M)] collusion with the Sangh Parivar-led Union government to save the outwardly opposing parties from discomfiting criminal investigations by the State and Central law enforcement agencies.

CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan demanded a comprehensive inquiry into the cash heist following the disclosure.

‘Election propaganda’

Mr. Surendran termed the controversy a short-lived byelection propaganda by the Congress and CPI(M) to disadvantage the BJP.