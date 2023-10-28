LDF seeks steps to alleviate rail passengers’ woes in Kannur

October 28, 2023 01:43 am | Updated 01:43 am IST - KANNUR

The LDF district committee will organise marches to five railway stations on November 2 demanding steps to alleviate problems facing commuters in the district.

LDF district convener N. Chandran said hundreds of passengers would participate in marches to Payyannur, Pazhyangadi, Kannapuram, Kannur, and Thalassery stations.

Mr. Chandran said the arrival of two Vande Bharat trains had disrupted regular train schedules, leading to delays.

He said passengers were now forced to travel in general compartments, often with limited space. The conversion of general coaches and reduction in sleeper coaches have further added to their inconvenience.

The LDF’s demands include rescheduling trains diverted for Vande Bharat, introducing more MEMU and passenger trains for short-distance travel, and revising the signalling system to avoid delays. The deteriorating state of railway stations and issues such as inadequate facilities and improper garbage disposal are also being highlighted.