LDF secures resounding victory in bypolls in Kannur

Published - July 31, 2024 11:37 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) achieved a sweeping victory in the recent byelections held in three wards, solidifying their dominance in the local bodies.

In Ward 18 (Peringalam) of Thalassery municipality, LDF candidate M.A. Sudheesan secured a decisive win with 508 votes, defeating United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate P.N. Pankajakshan, who garnered 271 votes. National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate K. Santhosh trailed with 94 votes. Sudheesan’s victory margin stood at 237 votes.

In Ward 7 (Alakkad) of Kankol Alappadamba grama panchayat, LDF candidate M. Leela emerged victorious with 484 votes. A. Jayanthi of the NDA came second with 296 votes, while the UDF’s K. Rajani got 44 votes.

LDF candidate K.V. Savitha won in Ward 1 (Manneri) of Padiyur grama panchayat, securing 527 votes. The UDF’s K.P. Rashida followed with 441 votes, and the BJP’s P.V. Preetha obtained 38 votes. Savitha’s majority was 86 votes.

Kannur / Kerala / local elections

