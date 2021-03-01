LDF seat-sharing talks gathers pace

Thiruvananthapuram

01 March 2021 20:54 IST

Constituents may not get the same number of seats they had in the 2016 polls

Seat-sharing talks in the LDF gathered pace on Monday. LDF leaders were unwilling to hazard a definite guess on the proposed calculus.

However, some indicated that constituents would not get the same number of seats they had in the 2016 Assembly elections. Members might have to sacrifice a few seats to make space for KC(M) and LJD, both recent allies. The CPI(M) is likely to set an example by giving up the maximum number of seats to uphold coalition unity and values.

Bargaining between constituents for seats was reportedly on at the AKG Centre for the second consecutive day. The meetings were a closed door affair. However, some early indications seemed to trickle out.

By some accounts, the CPI(M) district committee in Alappuzha has recommended Finance Minister T. M. Thomas Isaac, and Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran contest the Assembly elections.

Idukki district committee has reportedly batted for Electricity Minister M. M Mani. Health Minister K. K. Shylaja and Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran are likely to be in the fray. Industries Minister E. P. Jayarajan had reportedly volunteered to stay away from the Assembly contest. The party would take a final call in the matter.

The candidate selection in Alappuzha had reportedly run into some stumbling block. The CPI(M) has purportedly recommended more than one name for Kayamkulam, Aroor and Mavelikkara constituencies. When contacted, incumbent Kayamkulam legislator U. Prathibha Hari said she could not comment on the selection process. The party’s word was final, she said.

Another CPI(M) insider said disagreement about candidature was not unusual in the CPI(M). However, such disputes, if at all, had not manifested as public spectacles of protest.

The LDF was also likely to field influencers and validators outside the realm of active politics. For one, the coalition was reportedly considering film director Renjith as an independent candidate from North Kerala. More such personalities might join the Left bandwagon.

He said CPI(M) and CPI would soon reach an agreement on seat allocation. After that, the coalition would weigh the demands of KC(M), JD(S), LJD and NCP. The LDF would announce the matter soon, he said.