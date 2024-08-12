LDF retains Thodupuzha municipal chairperson post after IUML-Congress spat

The conflict between the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in the Thodupuzha municipality paved the way for a victory for the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the municipal chairperson election held on Monday. LDF candidate Sabeena Binju emerged victorious with the backing of five IUML members, securing her position as the Thodupuzha municipal chairperson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid tensions within the United Democratic Front (UDF) camp, the Congress and the IUML decided to field separate candidates in the chairperson’s election to the 35-member municipality. The municipality has 12 LDF seats and 13 UDF seats, which are divided among the Congress with six seats, the IUML with six seats, and the Kerala Congress, one. In the first round of voting, IUML candidate M.A. Kareem got only six votes. In the decisive third round, Ms. Binju got 14 votes, while the Congress’s K. Deepak secured 10.

A scuffle results

The alleged cross-voting by five IUML councillors in favour of the LDF led to a scuffle between Congress and IUML workers on the municipal office premises, culminating in a heated exchange near the chairperson’s chamber.

ADVERTISEMENT

IUML district president K.M.A. Shukoor said the party would no longer collaborate with the Congress in the Idukki district, stating, “Our decision has already been conveyed to the IUML State leadership. The Congress leadership betrayed the IUML in the chairperson election”.

Controversy

The Thodupuzha municipality was recently embroiled in controversy following the arrest of Municipal Assistant Engineer Aji C.T. by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau on June 25, caught accepting a ₹1 lakh bribe for issuing a permit. Investigations revealed that former municipal chairperson Saneesh George had directed the public to bribe municipal officials. He was named as the second accused.

In the wake of the Vigilance case, the LDF leadership demanded his resignation, which he initially resisted. After a protracted battle, Mr. George finally stepped down from the post.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.