LDF retains seats in bypolls in Thrissur district

March 01, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Thrissur

The LDF on Wednesday retained both seats in which byelections were conducted in the Thrissur district on Tuesday.

Elections were held in the Kadangode panchayat and the Thalikkulam block panchayat. LDF candidate M.K. Sasidaran won with a margin of 234 votes at Chittilangad ward of the Kadangode panchayat against Ragesh Chittilankad of the BJP.

In the Thalikkulam division (fourth division) of the Thalikulam block panchayat, LDF candidate V. Kala won with a margin of 66 votes against UDF candidate Sheeja Ramachandran.

