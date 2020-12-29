LDF retains power in Iritty Municipality

The LDF came back to power in the Iritty municipality, where none of the political parties had an absolute majority, on Monday.
The LDF came to power after the BJP and SDPI members abstained from voting. K Sreelatha, who won from Vikas Nagar ward, got 14 votes and was elected as the Chairperson of the Iritty municipality.
The LDF is the largest single party, winning 14 of the 33 seats in the council. While the UDF has 11 seats, BJP has 5 and SDPI has 3 seats here. Meanwhile, of the seven municipalities, LDF came in power in four, whereas the UDF has come to power in three places.
The LDF councillors V Sujatha from Kuthuparamba municipality, K.M. Jamuna Rani from Thalassery municipality, K.V. Lalitha from Payyanur municipality, and P. Mukundan from Anthoor municipality became Chairpersons of the respective urban bodies. Similarly, UDF councillors including Dr. K.V. Filomina from Sreekandapuram municipality and Murshida Kongai from Taliparamba municipality and V. Nazar from Panoor municipality were elected Chairpersons on Monday.
