LDF retains Parali panchayat

July 27, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) retained power in Parali panchayat on Thursday. LDF candidates defeated their opponents of the BJP in an election held for the president and vice-president.

CPI’s K. Renuka Devi and CPI(M)’s Bindu Radhakrishnan were elected president and vice-president respectively. They got nine votes each against BJP’s Narayanan Kutty and K. Bindu. The BJP candidates polled eight votes each.

Three Congress members stayed away from the election. The LDF won with the support of an Independent member.

The LDF was in power at Parali for the last two and a half years. The CPI(M) and the CPI had an understanding to swap the president’s post after two-and-a-half years.

The election was necessitated as president Suresh Kumar of the CPI(M) and vice president K. Renuka of the CPI tendered their resignations as per the agreement.