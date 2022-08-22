LDF retains Mattannur municipality, but with fewer seats

LDF wins 20 seats, UDF more than doubles its tally to 15

Though the Left Democratic Front (LDF) retained power in the Mattannur municipality, the election turned out to be a breakthrough for the United Democratic Front (UDF) that more than doubled its seats when the results were announced on Monday.

The counting for elections to the 35 wards began at 10 a.m. Unlike in the past, the LDF managed to win only 20 seats. The UDF won 15 wards, more than doubling its tally from the previous election. This included victories in the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] power centres of Maruthayi, Mettadi and Illambhagam.

In 2017, the Left Democratic Front made a huge victory in Mattannur by defeating the UDF, which had 14 seats in 2012. Then, the CPI(M) alone had won 25 seats, while the Communist Party of India and the Indian National League had won one seat each. In the UDF, the Congress won four seats and the Indian Union Muslim League three seats. However, this time the UDF captured all the seats that it lost five years ago. For the LDF, the only solace was the victory over the UDF candidate in the Kayani ward, where they won the seat by four votes.

In the election held on August 20, a polling percentage of 84.63 was recorded, which surpassed the polling percentage in the previous election. A total 111 candidates contested in 35 seats. Of these, 18 wards were reserved for women and one for Scheduled Castes.

The LDF won Keechery, Kallur, Mundayode, Peruvayalkari, Kayaloor, Kolari, Pariyaram, Ayyilloor, Edavellikkal, Pazhassi, Uruvachal, Karetta, Kuzhikkal, Kayani, Devarkad, Kara, Nelluni, Malakkuthazhe, Airport, Uthiyoor and Nalankeri. The UDF won Mannur, Porora, Elannur, Anikkari, Kala Road, Beram, Perinchery, Illambhagam, Mattanur, Town, Palottupally, Mini Nagar, and Marathuyi and Mettady.

N. Shajith of the CPI(M) who won the Nellunni ward is likely to become the municipal chairman. Prior to the elections, there were disputes in the CPI(M) and this emerged as one of the reason for bringing new faces as candidates. Two prominent leaders of the party positioned themselves in opposite camps aggravating the rift.