LDF retains Attingal municipality

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

16 December 2020 20:51 IST

Front wins 18 of 31 wards, BJP comes second with seven wards

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) retained its stronghold in the Attingal municipality winning 18 of the 31 wards in the local body elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been slowly increasing its tally over the past two elections, won seven wards, pushing the United Democratic Front (UDF), which won six wards, to the third position.

Lost 10 sitting seats

Despite the victory, the LDF had some cause for concern as it lost 10 of its sitting seats, while wresting six seats from the BJP and the UDF. Out of these 10 seats, seven were won by the BJP, while the UDF won three. Some of these losses were by very close margins.

Outgoing municipal chairman M. Pradeep accused the UDF of having an understanding with the BJP in at least five wards, where the LDF lost.

The LDF has ruled the Attingal municipality in all terms, except once, since 1979. The UDF had managed to win here only in the 2000-05 term. In the local body elections of 2015, the LDF had won 22, while the UDF won five and the BJP four.

Campaign focus

The LDF’s campaign was based mainly on its achievements over the years, especially the multiple best municipality awards it has won from the State government. Its achievements in waste management, for which it is cited as a model, also has aided the LDF in maintaining a positive opinion among the populace.

The UDF, which had a massive win in the Parliamentary elections in Attingal last year, and the BJP, which had leads in many of the wards, were confident of a turnaround this year. But although they failed to achieve the same, the gains they managed in some of the LDF’s assured wards is a relief for them.