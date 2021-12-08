LDF retains Aroor division of Alappuzha district panchayat in bypoll

Alappuzha

08 December 2021 20:44 IST

LDF candidate Anandu Rameshan of the CPI(M) defeats UDF candidate K. Umeshan of the Congress by a margin of 10,063 votes

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has retained the Aroor division of the Alappuzha district panchayat in the byelection, the result of which was announced on Wednesday.

LDF candidate Anandu Rameshan of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI (M)] defeated United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate K. Umeshan of the Congress by a margin of 10,063 votes.

Of the total 40,478 votes counted, the LDF candidate secured 23,751 votes and the UDF candidate 13,688 votes. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Manilal of the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena finished a distant third with 2,762 votes. Independent candidate Krishnakumar polled 277 votes.

Glitch in machine

Votes cast in a voting machine, 233 in total, at Government Fisheries Lower Primary School, Aroor, could not be counted due to a glitch in its control unit. The result was declared after excluding the 233 votes.

In the 2020 local body polls, Daleema Jojo of the CPI(M) won from Aroor by a margin of 3,498 votes. The seat fell vacant after Ms. Jojo got elected to the State Assembly from the Aroor constituency in the 2021 elections.