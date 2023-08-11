HamberMenu
LDF retains all seats in local body bypolls in Kannur

Narrow win for the front in a ward at Dharmadam, CM’s constituency

August 11, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has retained all seats in ward level byelections in Kannur district. The LDF candidate won by just nine votes in a ward at Dharmadam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s constituency. The CPI(M)‘s B. Geethamma won at Pareekadavu (Ward 11) in Dharmadam panchayat. She defeated M. Suresh of the United Democratic Front (UDF). Election was necessitated by the death of K.K. Saseendran of the CPI(M).

High majority last time

Interestingly, the narrow win has become a topic of discussion here. The CPI(M) had won the seat last time with a majority of 216 votes. Ms. Geethamma is a former vice president of Dharmadam panchayat and a member of the CPI(M) local committee. It is alleged that issues within the party and protests against the leadership resulted in the CPI(M) losing votes.

At the same time, the LDF won with a thumping majority at Thattiyodu, (Ward 10) in Munderi panchayat. The LDF’s B.P. Reeshma won with a majority of 393 votes defeating K.T. Beena of the UDF. While Ms. Reeshma garnered 724 votes, Ms. Beena got only 331 votes.

