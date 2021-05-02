LDF relieved at repeating victory

Some anxiety among cadre as two veterans had not been fielded

When the CPI(M) decided not to field two veterans- Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac and Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran and the CPI opting to keep Food and Civil Supplies Minister P. Thilothaman away from the poll fray in the 2021 Assembly polls, there was some anxiety among the Left front workers.

Some of them, especially in Alappuzha and Ambalappuzha expressed their feelings through social media posts, while a few posters also appeared in these constituencies against the party’s choices to replace Dr. Isaac and Mr. Sudhakaran respectively.

On the other hand, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), which got trounced in the 2016 Assembly polls in the district, thought it their best chance for glory in some of the left citadels in the district.

However, the Left Democratic Front’s (LDF) thumping win, which saw the exact repeat of 2016 Assembly polls when it won eight of the nine constituencies in Alappuzha, has quashed all that apprehensions and is seen as a successful generational shift.

Hopes dashed

It also dashed hopes of a revival for the UDF, which had faced major setbacks in recent electoral battles including in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency and 2020 local body polls. The election results have also not gone well for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which was hoping to reduce its gap with both the LDF and UDF. Almost all the NDA candidates have finished a distant third in the nine constituencies.

The victory of CPI (M) candidates- P.P. Chitharanjan, H. Salam, and U.Prathibha in Alappuzha, Ambalappuzha, and Kayamkulam, by lesser margins compared to victory margins of LDF candidates in these constituencies in 2016, is seen as a major relief for the CPI (M) district leadership.

Debacle in any of these seats would have put the party leadership in a predicament. The victory especially that of Mr. Salam would quell allegations of a rift, at least for the time being, in the CPI (M) district leadership. Earlier it had been alleged that Mr. Sudhakaran, unhappy over being denied a ticket, remained inactive during the LDF’s campaigning in Ambalappuzha.

Successful

Tipped as one of the contests to watch out for, Daleema Jojo’s successful electoral battle in Aroor is a great deal for the CPI (M). After a thumping victory in the 2016 Assembly polls, the CPI (M) had lost Aroor to Congress in the 2019 bypoll.

Saji Cherian’s landslide victory in Chengannur along with a victory for LDF candidates M.S. Arun Kumar {CPI (M)} in Mavelikara and P. Prasad (CPI) in Cherthala and Thomas K.. Thomas (NCP) in Kuttanad will give the Left front a new vigour and enthusiasm in the district.