LDF releases election manifesto for Kollam

KOLLAM

29 November 2020 23:05 IST

Focus on farming, waste management

Giving maximum impetus to agriculture and waste management, Left Democratic Front (LDF) released its election manifesto for Kollam district panchayat on Sunday.

Among the promises are model farms in all panchayats, protection of water bodies, industrial estates, drinking water projects and programmes to support vulnerable sections.

All households in the district will be encouraged to start farming in the premises or terrace while farm tourism projects and residential training will be provided.

According to the manifesto, the district panchayat in association with farmer cooperatives will set up and maintain model farms to promote agriculture, livestock raising, dairy farming, aquaculture and waste treatment.

Following scientific guidelines, separate farms will be developed for all five sectors. Nurseries will be started to distribute quality saplings and seeds along with popularising techniques like tissue-culture, grafting and budding.

Shores of all major waterbodies in the district will be cleaned and biowalls will be raised.

As a continuation of Sujalam project, debris will be removed from all waterbodies including lakes, ponds and canals to prevent water-logging and ensure smooth flow.

Drinking water projects will be launched in all grama panchayats facing water scarcity and measures will be taken to raise groundwater level.

Fishers

Fisher cooperatives will be given adequate support and marketing network in the district will be strengthened. Fish seed, feed and technical assistance will be made available to the farmers.