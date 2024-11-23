 />

November 23, 2024e-Paper

LDF registers a commanding win at Chelakkara

CPI(M)‘s U.R. Pradeep beats Congress’ Ramya Haridas by a margin of 12,201 votes. The Left front cements its position in the constituency where it has been winning for 28 years

Published - November 23, 2024 08:16 pm IST - Thrissur

Mini Muringatheri
Mini Muringatheri

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has successfully retained the Chelakkara Assembly constituency, a key Left bastion, for the seventh consecutive time. U.R. Pradeep of the CPI(M) emerged victorious with a commanding majority of 12,201 votes, putting to rest the UDF’s hopes of reclaiming the seat. The LDF has been winning the seat for the past 28 years.

Mr. Pradeep secured 64,827 votes, while the UDF’s Ramya Haridas garnered 52,626 votes. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) K. Balakrishnan finished in the third place with 33,609 votes. Notably, Mr. Pradeep never trailed in any round, steadily improving his position from the very first count. By the ninth round, his victory was almost certain, and LDF supporters began celebrating early, distributing sweets throughout the constituency. Mr. Pradeep also managed to surpass his majority of 10,200 votes in the 2016 Assembly election .

Reflecting on the result, Mr. Pradeep said, “There was an attempt to undermine the election process through money power by both the UDF and the BJP. However, this victory reflects the trust the people have placed in the LDF, which is committed to fulfilling its promises. The LDF successfully overcame the widespread fake campaigns against it. Despite efforts to manipulate democracy, the people stood firm with the LDF.” He added that the so-called anti-incumbency wave was merely a fabricated narrative.

UDF response

UDF candidate Ramya Haridas failed to secure a lead in any round, and despite a vigorous campaign, the UDF could not convert the ‘anti-incumbency’ sentiment into votes. In response to the results, Ms. Haridas said, “It was a tough battle in Chelakkara, and I accept the people’s verdict. However, I was able to reduce the LDF’s majority to one-third.” In the 2021 election, LDF’s K. Radhakrishnan had secured a commanding lead of 39,400 votes.

The influence of Mr. Radhakrishnan, who served as the Chelakkara MLA five times between 1996 and 2021 and also as the Speaker of the Assembly, played a key role in securing the LDF’s victory. The byelection was triggered by his resignation after he won the Lok Sabha election from Alathur.

The Chelakkara constituency includes panchayats such as Kondazhi, Thiruvilwamala, Pazhayannur, Chelakkara, Panjal, Vallathol Nagar, Mullurkkara, Varavur, and Deshamangalam. The voter turnout for the byelection in the constituency was 72.77%.

Published - November 23, 2024 08:16 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.