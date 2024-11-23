LDF registers a commanding win at Chelakkara

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has successfully retained the Chelakkara Assembly constituency, a key Left bastion, for the seventh consecutive time. U.R. Pradeep of the CPI(M) emerged victorious with a commanding majority of 12,201 votes, putting to rest the UDF’s hopes of reclaiming the seat. The LDF has been winning the seat for the past 28 years.

Mr. Pradeep secured 64,827 votes, while the UDF’s Ramya Haridas garnered 52,626 votes. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) K. Balakrishnan finished in the third place with 33,609 votes. Notably, Mr. Pradeep never trailed in any round, steadily improving his position from the very first count. By the ninth round, his victory was almost certain, and LDF supporters began celebrating early, distributing sweets throughout the constituency. Mr. Pradeep also managed to surpass his majority of 10,200 votes in the 2016 Assembly election .

Reflecting on the result, Mr. Pradeep said, “There was an attempt to undermine the election process through money power by both the UDF and the BJP. However, this victory reflects the trust the people have placed in the LDF, which is committed to fulfilling its promises. The LDF successfully overcame the widespread fake campaigns against it. Despite efforts to manipulate democracy, the people stood firm with the LDF.” He added that the so-called anti-incumbency wave was merely a fabricated narrative.

UDF response

UDF candidate Ramya Haridas failed to secure a lead in any round, and despite a vigorous campaign, the UDF could not convert the ‘anti-incumbency’ sentiment into votes. In response to the results, Ms. Haridas said, “It was a tough battle in Chelakkara, and I accept the people’s verdict. However, I was able to reduce the LDF’s majority to one-third.” In the 2021 election, LDF’s K. Radhakrishnan had secured a commanding lead of 39,400 votes.

The influence of Mr. Radhakrishnan, who served as the Chelakkara MLA five times between 1996 and 2021 and also as the Speaker of the Assembly, played a key role in securing the LDF’s victory. The byelection was triggered by his resignation after he won the Lok Sabha election from Alathur.

The Chelakkara constituency includes panchayats such as Kondazhi, Thiruvilwamala, Pazhayannur, Chelakkara, Panjal, Vallathol Nagar, Mullurkkara, Varavur, and Deshamangalam. The voter turnout for the byelection in the constituency was 72.77%.