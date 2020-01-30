Kerala

LDF regains Thodupuzha block panchayat chief’s post

Toss determines the outcome after LDF, UDF poll equal votes in the 13-member local body

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) regained the president’s post at the Thodupuzha block panchayat following a toss after equal votes were polled by both the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the LDF candidates in the 13-member panchayat on Thursday. Both fronts won six votes.

Sinoj Jose, LDF Independent, won the toss.

Jose Mattathipara of the Kerala Congress (M - Jose K. Mani faction) abstained from voting. It is said that the factional feud between the Jose and P.J. Joseph factions of the Kerala Congress (M) resulted in the UDF losing the post.

Sinoj Jose had been ousted from the president’s post following a no-confidence motion introduced by the UDF early this January.

An LDF Independent had voted in favour of the UDF then.

Jimmy Mattathipara later said that he had

informed the UDF committee of his reluctance to vote for Satheesh Kesavan, the UDF candidate, who, he said, was under the influence of Joseph faction.

Printable version | Jan 30, 2020 11:21:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/ldf-regains-thodupuzha-block-panchayat-chiefs-post/article30695914.ece

