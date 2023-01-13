LDF recommends a one-paisa hike per litre in water tariff

January 13, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A crucial leadership meeting of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) on Friday gave political sanction to the State government to hike the tariff of piped drinking water by one paisa per litre for domestic consumers. The LDF recommended that the government exempt below poverty the line families from the increase.

LDF convener E.P. Jayarajan said the ruling front debated on a proposal from Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine to implement a minimal hike in the levy for treated drinking water piped to households to incrementally tide over the colossal debt incurred by the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) over the years.

KWA debt

Mr. Jayarajan said the KWA’s debt touched an estimated ₹2,391.89 crore, much of it in uncollected bills. It owed the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) ₹1,139.64 crore. The KWA needed support to pay salaries and leave surrender benefits to its employees.

The LDF also accepted the policy document adopted by the 23rd Communist Party of India (Marxist) State conference in Kochi last year. It stressed the need for rapid infrastructure development by raising no-strings-attached loans from the opening financial market.

The LDF was open to private investment in the higher education sector. It wanted to transform Kerala into a global destination for higher learning.

Flays Centre

Nevertheless, the Centre impeded Kerala’s development aspirations by infringing on fiscal federalism. It had hauled down the borrowing of States. It factored in off-Budget borrowings by special purpose vehicles, such as the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board and Kerala Social Security Pension Ltd., in the Public Account of the States. The move had drastically whittled down the borrowing power of States and limited their ability to raise capital to fund infrastructure projects, the LDF convener said.

Mr. Jayarajan said the ₹7,000-crore reduction in the Centre’s revenue deficit grant and stoppage of the Goods and Services Tax compensation had deprived Kerala of an estimated ₹23,000 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal.

Criticises V-P

The LDF meeting also expressed concern over Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s criticism of the judiciary. It decided to muster secular democratic forces against the “fascist” Sangh Parivar’s increasing attacks on the pillars of democracy and the Constitution.

Earlier, CPI(M) State secretary M. V. Govindan announced a Statewide march from February 20 to awaken social consciousness about the dangers posed by Sangh Parivar’s communally polarising politics. He also said the CPI(M) would not brook corruption in its rank and file.