LDF rallies against Governor’s reappointment of KUHS V-C

Updated - October 25, 2024 08:11 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

More leaders from the Left Democratic Front (LDF) have voiced their opposition to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s decision to reappoint Mohanan Kunnummal as Vice-Chancellor of the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS).

LDF convener T.P. Ramakrishnan, who strongly condemned the move, described the action as “undemocratic and unheard of in the academic sphere.”

In a statement, Mr. Ramakrishnan said that while the law permits a temporary six-month extension of the Vice-Chancellor’s term until a new appointment is made, the Governor (who is also the KUHS Chancellor) has bypassed this provision to grant a five-year reappointment. He was critical of the Governor’s alleged interference in the administration of State-funded universities, asserting that such decisions should align with the directives of the democratically elected government.

“Kerala’s universities are striving for excellence, yet this type of gubernatorial interference threatens to undermine their progress,” he stated.

He also alleged that the move is part of a broader strategy to install supporters of the Sangh Parivar and the United Democratic Front (UDF) within academic institutions. He called for a united protest against the Chancellor’s actions.

Echoing these sentiments, Health Minister Veena George, who is also the Pro Chancellor of KUHS, also condemned the purported unilateral decision. Maintaining that the action was taken without consulting the government, she viewed the decision as an arbitrary and unacceptable breach of constitutional values.

“There should not be dictatorial decisions from those who are meant to uphold democracy,” Ms. George asserted. George asserted.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader K. Muraleedharan appeared to take a dig at the LDF, claiming that the Governor employed tactics similar to those used by the State government to reappoint the Vice-Chancellor of Kannur University.

Speaking at a Secretariat march organised by the various organisations including the Kerala Private College Teachers’ Association, Mr. Muraleedharan said the Governor has put the government in a fix by countering the CPI(M)’s machinations in a tit-for-tat manner.

He also accused the government for allegedly denying essential benefits to teachers and employees in the higher education sector.

Published - October 25, 2024 08:10 pm IST

