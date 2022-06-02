LDF progress report proposes slew of health-care measures

Comprehensive research on breast cancer and thyroid cancer in the State

Comprehensive research on breast cancer and thyroid cancer in the State

The Kerala government proposes to conduct comprehensive research on breast cancer and thyroid cancer in the State, the incidence of which have been rising at an alarming proportion for reasons unknown.

Adolescent girls in the State would be administered the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccine against cervical cancer, according to the progress report brought out by the LDF government on the occasion of the completion of the first year of the second term of the LDF government led by Pinarayi Vijayan.

Adult vaccination, early cancer screening and decentralisation of cancer care figure prominently in the report. The elderly would be administered flu vaccine and pneumococcal vaccine to prevent pneumonia. The report speaks about formulating a comprehensive geriatric care and protection scheme.

Apart from strengthening cancer care and treatment in public sector hospitals, insurance cover would be ensured for cancer treatment, according to the report.

The report promises speedy implementation of the Clinical Establishments Act. Steps would be taken for studying the problems faced by small and medium hospitals in the State’s private health sector which have been the backbone of health-care delivery in the State.

Another important promise in the report is the setting up of biomedical waste management plants in the State on the lines of the IMAGE plant run by the Indian Medical Association at Palakkad.

Occupational diseases

An expert committee will be set up for studying occupational diseases. Occupational diseases in the State would be studied by the Health department by joining hands with ESI hospitals and proper treatment plans would be evolved for the occupational diseases seen in the traditional sectors in the State, the report states.

An expert committee will also study and submit a report on the feasibility of giving administrative autonomy to government medical colleges in the State.

A Clinical Diagnostic Technology Council will be set up by including laboratory, imaging and other technical experts.