LDF partners rally behind Pinarayi

They allege conspiracy to tarnish CM and bring down govt.

The partners of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) came together in a show of strength at a rally organised in the capital on Tuesday against what they termed high-level conspiracy to tarnish Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and bring down the LDF government, which came to power for the second successive term with increased popular support.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who inaugurated the rally, came down hard on the "unholy nexus" between the Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the corporate media.

He portrayed the recent controversies following the allegations raised by gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh as part of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)'s attempts to intervene in Kerala politics through nefarious means.

"The attempt here is to create a smokescreen without any proof and tarnish the CM's name. They have realised the fact that Mr. Vijayan, who led the LDF's campaigns from the front, was the main factor in the front retaining power. The corporate media also tried their best to keep the LDF from coming back to power, but the people brought us back. Now, the BJP and the Congress are organising protests daily with the hope of bringing down this government. The LDF government will complete its term as long as it has the majority in the Assembly and the support of the people," he said.

He alleged that investigation in the gold smuggling case was torpedoed when the fingers began pointing towards BJP leaders. Swapna Suresh, one of the accused, was now making claims contradictory to her own statements to the central investigating agencies.

"Swapna Suresh has now become a puppet of the agencies. Her claims are devoid of facts. She is currently working in an NGO run by the RSS. How can a person who is an accused in a Customs and Enforcement Directorate case and who is considered a threat to national security be employed in its organisation?," asked Mr.Balakrishnan.

He accused the Opposition of attempting to pose danger to the Chief Minister's life, with protests even on the flight he was travelling in

CPI State Secretary Kanam Rajendran, who presided over the function, accused the Congress of double standards in its stand towards the Central investigating agencies.

“The BJP has been using the Central agencies against the leaders of all Opposition parties. While the Congress is rightly protesting against the attempts to frame its leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, the Congress in Kerala is supporting the ED’s moves here. The BJP and the Congress have joined hands for protests against the LDF government and in support of the central agencies. The public will see through these contradictions,” said Mr.Rajendran.