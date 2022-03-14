LDF, Opposition lock horns over Kerala Budget

General discussion begins in Assembly

The general discussion on the State Budget 2022-23 which began on Monday in the Kerala Assembly saw sparks flying with the ruling and Opposition members locking horns over the proposals.

While LDF members described the Budget presented by Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal as forward-looking and development-oriented, the Opposition UDF called it an unrealistic one that pays scant regard to the precarious situation of State finances and core areas of social development.

The LDF members said the Budget has set the stage for accelerated industrial development in the State and pays special attention to traditional industries and fisheries.

K. K. Shailaja of the CPI(M) accused the Opposition of working against the interests of the State. She faulted UDF MPs for lobbying against the SilverLine project in New Delhi instead of working to realise the project. The move is reflective of the “anti-development stance” of the Congress-led coalition that has led to their downfall across the country.

I. B. Satheesh of the CPI(M) said the proposals in Mr. Balagopal's Budget can lift the State up to the level of developed nations, he added. Mr. Satheesh also wanted the government to establish a skill park alongside the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) proposed at Vilappilsala in the capital. H. Salam of the CPI(M) said in its outlook and content, the Budget looks at the long-term growth trajectory of the State.

‘Debt trap’

The UDF members accused the government of pushing the State into a debt trap with poor financial management and tax collection. They also blamed Mr. Balagopal of sidelining the core issues plaguing the agriculture sector in his Budget. The outlay for the sector is ₹431 crore less than in the last Budget, they said.

A.P. Anil Kumar (the Congress) pointed out that the fiscal deficit has nearly doubled since the first Pinarayi Vijayan government came into power in 2016, He alleged that the government displayed scant regard for the fiscal crisis while preparing the Budget.

While the Budget is vocal on value-addition initiatives in the farm sector, it remains mum on debt relief to bail out farmers who are faced with recovery measures, said Mathew Kuzhalnadan of the Congress.

Of the projects worth over ₹70,000 crore cleared by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), only projects worth ₹21 crore are beneficial to farmers, he alleged.