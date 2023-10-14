HamberMenu
LDF on an effort to rejuvenate cooperative sector: A. Vijayaraghavan 

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member A. Vijayaraghavan says LDF has taken stern action against those involved in Karuvannur Cooperative Bank scam

October 14, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
Polit Bureau member A. Vijayaraghavan addressing peoples’ conference in Thrissur on Saturday against the moves of the Central agencies against the Left Democratic party and to destroy the cooperative sector_K.K.Najeeb | Photo Credit: NAJEEB KK

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) is on a mission to rejuvenate the cooperative sector, which is the backbone of the rural economy of the State, Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] Polit Bureau member A.Vijayaraghavan has said.

Addressing an LDF conference at Thekkinkadu maidan here on Saturday against the attack on the LDF government and the Central agencies’ move to destabilise the cooperative structure, he said the LDF will not protect anyone who is part of the loan scam in Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank.

“The LDF has taken stern action against those who were involved in the scam. Action was taken against the director board. People, who were the master brains of the scam were sent to jail. Action has been initiated to acquire their property.”

The CPI(M) itself initiated an inquiry into the functioning of cooperative banks to find out if any such illegal activities have been done in any other banks, he said.

But people with vested political interests thought it was a weapon to attack the LDF government. Those who organised protests against the LDF were not interested in protecting poor depositors. Did they do anything to protect the bank? They never bothered about the cooperative sector.

The Centre used Central investigative agencies to attack the Left government for their political gain. The Protection of Money Laundering Act and the UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act have been utilised to attack political opponents. Central agencies have been reduced to political weapons of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre, he said.

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader K.P. Rajendran presided over. Leaders of various allies in the LDF participated.

