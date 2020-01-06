Kerala

LDF MLA, Sunni leader in trouble

Their photos with BJP leaders land them in soup

A Left-backed Independent MLA and a prominent leader of one of the Sunni factions in the State landed in trouble on Monday after their photographs posing with pamphlets supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act [CAA] handed over by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders went viral on social media.

Nasar Faizy Koodathai, functionary of the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, is accused of accepting the pamphlet at a time when the organisation is holding events across the State against the legislation.

The incident occurred during the house visits being undertaken by the BJP to explain the party’s position on the issue.

Faizy suspended

Mr. Faizy was later suspended by the organisation from all the posts he had been holding. Karat Razack, MLA of Koduvally, too was found in a similar situation.

Later, both Mr. Razack and Mr. Faizy came up with explanations through social media posts. While Mr. Faizy apologised to the organisation, its activists and secular-minded people, Mr. Razack condemned the alleged bid by divisive forces who circulated his photo in a “misleading way”.

The Sunni leader claimed that he had expressed his opposition to the CAA to the local BJP leaders who visited him. “But, I should have declined their demand to take a photograph. It was a lapse,” Mr. Faizy wrote on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Mr. Razack said that he had voiced his objections against the CAA when the BJP leaders handed over the pamphlet. He claimed that he had opposed the anti-minority decisions.

Printable version | Jan 6, 2020 11:27:29 PM

