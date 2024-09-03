LDF MLA Anwar puts the onus on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to act against ADGP M.R. Ajith Kumar

Left Democratic Front (LDF) Independent legislator P.V. Anvar has put the onus on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to act on the accusations of criminality, corruption, nepotism and illegal amassment of wealth he had raised in writing against Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, M.R. Ajith Kumar.

On Tuesday, Mr. Anvar met Mr. Vijayan in person at the latter’s office in the Secretariat.

Later, Mr. Anwar told reporters that it was not for him to demand the government to remove Mr. Kumar from his current post or pursue a particular course of action. He said the communist government gauged public mood accurately and would do what was needed.

Mr. Anvar declared the first phase of his mission to expose wrongdoers in the police complete. “Now it’s for the Chief Minister to act,” he said.

Notably, Mr. Anwar had blamed the political secretary to the Chief Minister P. Sasi, for “failing” Mr Vijayan by ignoring red flags and cautionary reports about Mr. Kumar’s “questionable conduct.” He said he would submit his report to CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan.

Mr. Anvar denied any political intrigue behind his action. “I have only God behind me,” he said. The MLA had stirred a spot recently by likening Mr. Kumar to underworld kingpin Dawood Ibrahim and seeking a gun licence for personal protection.

CPI(M) legislator U. Prathibha lauded Mr. Anvar’s “courage” and warned that he was taking on a powerful group. LDF Independent legislator K.T. Jaleel and CPI(M) fellow-traveller Karat Razak, ex-an MLA, backed Mr. Anvar.

On Tuesday, CPI Wayanad district secretary E.J. Babu appeared to lend credence to Mr. Anvar’s charges by accusing Mr. Kumar of stoking public resentment by preventing volunteers from distributing food packets in the landslides disaster zone. “Finally, Revenue Minister K Rajan had to intervene,” he said.

The Congress and the CPI accused law enforcement of scuttling the Thrissur Pooram to aid the BJP cause by inciting Hindu majoritarian sentiment on the eve of the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress and the BJP portrayed Mr. Anvar’s statement as a humiliating climbdown. They pointed out that Mr. Kumar remained well ensconced in his top post. The government inquiry against him, spearheaded by the ranking officer’s subordinates, was a sham.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan demanded a judicial inquiry, while BJP State president K. Surendran wanted a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Both parties warned the government of public protests, given the severe nature of the charges, including gold smuggling, against Mr. Kumar. Former Union Minister V. Muraleedharan said Mr. Anvar had capitulated to Mr. Vijayan

Meanwhile, the government clarified that the investigation would also flag the concerns raised by Mr Kumar.

