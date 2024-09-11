LDF meets amid reports of CPI(M)-CPI rift over Kerala ADGP’s continuation in office

A crucial meeting of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala will commence at the AKG Centre in the State capital at 3 p.m. on Wednesday (September 11, 2024).

The meeting assumes political significance against the backdrop of the arguably deepening fissures in the ruling front over the continuation of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, M.R. Ajith Kumar, whose alleged secret meetings with apex-level RSS apparatchiks in 2023 have seemingly caught the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in the eye of a political storm.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan, CPI State secretary Binoy Viswam and other alliance leaders will likely attend the closed-door meeting. LDF convenor T.P. Ramakrishnan will preside.

Against LDF policy: Deputy Speaker

The perceived rift between the CPI(M) and the CPI over the issue appeared more conspicuous on Wednesday, with CPI leader and Deputy Speaker of the Kerala Legislative Assembly Chittayam Gopakumar strongly differing with Speaker A.N. Shamseer’s statement that there was nothing amiss in a senior officer meeting the top leaders of an “important organisation.”

Mr. Gopakumar said Mr. Shamseer’s statement ran against LDF policy. He reminded the Speaker that P. Sundarayya, one of the founding leaders of the country’s communist movement, had flagged the “socially disruptive, revanchist and anti-constitutional nature” of the RSS.

Mr. Gopakumar also addressed the controversy surrounding Mr. Kumar’s alleged interactions with the RSS and the accusations of corruption, criminality, and anti-people policies that LDF Independent legislator P.V. Anvar had raised against the ranking officer.

Mr. Gopakumar said an independent probe into Mr. Anvar’s accusation warranted Mr. Kumar’s removal from the top post.

CPI’s worry

Mr. Viswam has reportedly conveyed the party’s concerns to the government. The CPI purportedly feared that the raging controversy surrounding the alleged ADGP-RSS meeting could sow doubts in the minority communities, chiefly Muslims, about the integrity of the LDF’s secular stance and also scuttle the ruling front’s electoral pitch for their votes in the upcoming local body elections in 2025 and beyond.

TDB demand

Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) member and CPI leader A. Ajikumar urged the board to refrain from involving Mr. Kumar in this year’s Sabarimala pilgrimage preparations.

The CPI also pointed out that an RSS worker had wrested a handheld loudspeaker from the police to address protesters in front of the temple during the 2018 Sabarimala agitation.

On Tuesday, the All India Youth Federation (AIYF), the CPI’s youth wing, demanded that the government immediately remove Mr. Kumar from the post to facilitate a fair and independent probe into his alleged meeting with the RSS leadership.

On Monday, CPI general secretary D. Raja said the LDF could ill afford to ignore the social and political fallout of the purported meeting and demanded a comprehensive inquiry. “What transpired at the meeting, who sanctioned it, or its core purpose remain occluded,” he noted.

Opposition’s charges

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan reiterated his accusation that the Chief Minister had used Mr. Kumar’s service as “a political agent” to parley with the RSS leadership.

“As part of a secret pact and at Mr. Vijayan’s behest, the police, under Mr. Kumar’s stewardship, scuttled Thrissur Pooram, stoking Hindu majoritarian resentment that worked to the BJP’s advantage in the Thrissur constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. As a quid pro quo, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) dropped its anti-money laundering inquiry against CPI(M) leaders at the apex of the Karuvannur cooperative bank,” Mr. Satheesan said.

BJP’s charity: Sudhakaran

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran said Mr. Vijayan remained out of jail because of “the BJP’s charity.” He said the CPI(M) had cheated minorities by concealing its “secret, politically expedient and mutually symbiotic relationship” with the RSS.

He was responding to Mr. Vijayan’s statement that “the Congress’ soft-Hindutva line”, including the opening of the Babri Masjid to the Sangh Parivar, had paved the way for the ascendancy of the RSS’s Hindu majoritarian brand of divisive politics in the country.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kumar has reportedly cancelled his leave and will likely reassume his office soon.