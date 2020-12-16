LDF makes gains in district panchayats

Front captures ten of 14 local bodies, UDF takes Ernakulam, Malappuram

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has made clear gains in district panchayats, capturing ten of the 14 local bodies bodies when the latest State Election Commission updates on the results were out on Wednesday.

The LDF and the United Democratic Front (UDF) are tied in Wayanad and Kasaragod, while the UDF captured the Ernakulam and Malappuram district panchayats.

The LDF won the Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, and Kannur district panchayats.

Both fronts are tied in the 16-division Wayanad with eight divisions each, and seven divisions each in the Kasaragod district panchayat.

In Kasaragod, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won two seats while one division was won by an independent.

Initially, the tally in Wayanad had stood 7-9, in favour of the UDF. But a recounting in the Meppady division revised the outcome to eight divisions each.

In the 2015 local body polls, both fronts had won seven district panchayats each. This time, the LDF wrested Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Idukki from the UDF.

In Kottayam, the LDF increased its tally from eight seats to 14.

In 2015, the UDF had won the Wayanad and Kasaragod district panchayats.