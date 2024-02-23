ADVERTISEMENT

LDF makes gains in civic body bypolls in Palakkad

February 23, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - PALAKKAD

In Eruthempathy panchayat, LDF-backed independent candidate Martin Antony wrested the seat from UDF’s Japamala Mary by 146 votes

The Hindu Bureau

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) made gains in the byelections held in four civic body wards in the district.

In Eruthempathy panchayat, LDF-backed independent candidate Martin Antony wrested the seat from the United Democratic Front (UDF). Mr. Antony defeated Congress’s Japamala Mary by 146 votes.

The LDF retained the Muthukad ward in Chittur Thattamangalam municipality. Communist Party of India (Marxist)‘s [CPI(M)] candidate Arogya Swamy defeated UDF’s Sreenivasan by 369 votes.

The LDF retained its sitting seat in Pookkottukavu North ward of Pookkottukavu panchayat. CPI(M)’s C.K. Aravindakshan defeated Congress’s Manikandan by 31 votes.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) retained the Nariparamba ward in Thiruvegappura panchayat. IUML’s K.T. Majeed defeated LDF’s Abdul Jaleel by 470 votes.

