LDF makes a clean sweep in Kottayam

District Collector M. Anjana administering the oath of office to Nirmala Jimmi who was elected as the president of the Kottayam district panchayat on Wednesday.

KOTTAYAM

30 December 2020 23:29 IST

UDF suffers major setback across grama panchayats in the district

The Left Democratic Front (LDF), which has won the Kottayam district panchayat and 10 out of the 11 block panchayats, has reiterated its authority over Kottayam by wresting power in 50 out 71 grama panchayats.

The United Democratic Front (UDF), long regarded as the traditional favourite, came to power in one block panchayat and 19 grama panchayats while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won two grama panchayats.

Earlier in the day, Kerala Congress (M) member Nirmala Jimmi was elected president of the district panchayat. In the 22-member council, she secured 14 votes while her rival candidate Radha V. Nair of the UDF received just seven votes. Kerala Janapaksham member Shaun George, who represents the Poonjar division, abstained from voting.

Ms. Jimmi, who became president of the district panchayat earlier in 2012, took oath before District Collector M. Anjana, who was the returning officer.

In the afternoon session of the council, Communist Party of India (Marxist) member T.S. Sarath defeated Josmon Mundakkal of the UDF to become the new vice president.

Election Deputy Collector Geo T. Manoj and ADM Anil Oommen took part in the election process.

Of the 11 block panchayats, the LDF won president posts in all the blocks except Erattupetta, where the UDF held the majority. While CPI(M) members were elected president in seven block panchayat posts, Kerala Congress (M), a constituent of the LDF, received the post of presidents in three blocks.

The block panchayat presidents are as follows: Vazhoor-Mukesh K. Mani, Ettumanoor-Arya Rajan, Kaduthuruthi -P.V. Sunil, Kanjirappally-Ajitha Ratheesh, Pallom-Tomichan Joseph, Pampady-Mariyamma Abraham, Vaikom- K.K. Ranjith [all CPI(M)], Lalam-Ruby Jose, Madappally-Alexander Prakkuzhy, Uzhavoor-Baiju John [all KC (M)] and Erattupetta-Bindu Sebastian (Congress).

UDF loss

Notwithstanding its success in forming administrative councils in five out of the six municipalities in the district, the UDF has suffered a major setback across grama panchayats . The coalition, which had won the district panchayat, 10 out of the 11 block panchayats, and 49 out of the 71 grama panchayats five years ago, managed to capture power in just one block panchayat and 19 grama panchayats.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance won two grama panchayats this time. While the coalition had a clear majority at Pallikkathodu, it also won the presidential election in the Mutholi grama panchayat after two UDF members abstained from voting.