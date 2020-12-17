LDF maintains hold in Kannur; UDF sweeps corporation poll

KANNUR

17 December 2020 01:47 IST

BJP makes strides in many panchayats

Despite the LDF’s dominance in the district, block, and village panchayats in the local body elections, the UDF has managed to win the Kannur Municipal Corporation with a thumping majority.

The UDF won the election by winning 34 of the 55 wards while the LDF could manage to win only 19 wards. The BJP pulled off its maiden win in the corporation election.

In 2015, the UDF had lost the election between the cup and the lip. Even though the LDF and UDF had got an equal number of seats, the LDF came to power after the corporation was formed with the support of P.K. Ragesh, a Congress rebel, who stood as an independent candidate.

The UDF, however, managed to persuade Mr. Ragesh to withdraw his support and get into power by passing a no-confidence motion against the first Mayor, E.P. Latha.

However, this time, the UDF turned the tables by winning the majority of seats. The UDF defeated the previous opposition leader, N. Balakrishnan Master, who won the election from Kuruva division in 2015, but decided to contest in Thottada ward this time.

The UDF managed to wrest eight of the LDF wards of Thulicheri, Kakkadu North, Valiyannoor, Macheri, Mele Chovva, Attadappa, Thottada, and Padanna. It also a won the Shadulipalli and Panjikkayil, which were earlier won by independent candidates. The LDF candidate, Chithira Sasidharan, managed to wrest the Thalikkavu ward from the UDF by receiving 703 votes.

The UDF camp is already considering names for the mayoral post including those of Martin George, P.K. Ragesh, and P.O. Mohanan.

BJP makes gains

The BJP made a considerable stride by winning seats in many panchayats, municipalities and corporations in the district.

For the first time, the NDA candidate, V.K. Shaiju, won in Pallikunnu division of the Kannur Corporation, which is the sitting seat of the UDF.

Likewise, the NDA improved its seat share in grama panchayats compared with the previous election. While in 2015, it had won 16 seats in grama panchayats, this time its seat share increased to 25, while in the municipalities, the share increased from 15 to 20 seats. Eight of the seats are in Thalassery municipality, where it had won 6 seats during the last election, making the NDA as the main opposition party.

LDF gains

The LDF swept the election in the district and did extremely well in grama panchayats, blocks and municipalities.

In Anthoor municipality, the LDF remained unchallenged as it won all the 28 seats by defeating the rival candidates of UDF and NDA. The LDF won 5 of the eight municipalities, while the UDF managed to win in only three municipalities.

Likewise, the LDF clinched victory in 56 of the 71 grama panchayats. However, the LDF tasted defeat in two block panchayats, unlike in the past when it had won 11 block panchayats.

It was no different in the district panchayat, where it won 17 divisions, while the UDF won the rest.