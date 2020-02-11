LDF leaders, corporation councillors to stage protest

In order to highlight the alleged lack of development works in the city, leaders of the Left Democratic Front and councillors have decided to stage protest in front of the Kannur Corporation office on Thursday morning.

Speaking to the media, protest convenor N. Chandran said that Communist Party of India (Marxist) district secretary M.V. Jayarajan would inaugurate the protest.

He said the corporation authorities had no interest in taking up development works.

All the schemes for which the ruling dispensation claimed credit were started or completed during the period of the LDF rule.

No efforts were being make to complete the works which were started using funds from the government and MLA fund, Mr. Chandran alleged.

Road work

Citing an example, he said that ₹75 lakh was released from the MLA fund to complete the road work between South Bazaar and Chennoli junction.

However, the work was yet to begin. Likewise, the MLA fund of ₹30 lakh allotted for the development of the Chelora family health centre was yet to be utilised, Mr. Chandran claimed.

‘Funds transferred’

The corporation had transferred its funds to a different bank from the existing bank without getting the consent of the council. This was illegal, he said.