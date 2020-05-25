LDF keeps its options open

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

25 May 2020 23:20 IST

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) is gearing up to reap optimum benefit of the smouldering differences of opinion in the Kerala Congress (M) ahead of the local body and Assembly elections.

The front leadership is cautiously weighing options and is willing to have P.J. Joseph or Jose K. Mani in its fold once one of them resolves to sever ties with the United Democratic Front. Appeasing the two leaders and keeping them in the same party or even as different entities would be a tall order for the UDF. A compromise formula would only be at the cost of one leader and that is expected to leave the floor open for the LDF.

Anticipating this possibility, the LDF has kept its options open. This demarche is expected to fortify the LDF prospects in Central Travancore as well as the Assembly segments in the adjoining districts and also render a blow to the UDF.

Advertising

Advertising

Conditions

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan told The Hindu that the LDF was not averse to including one of the factions in the front and had not shut its doors to new entrants. Mr. Balakrishnan also clarified that the front would open parleys only with the party that explicitly rejected the UDF and its policies. No discussions had been held so far, he said.

Mr. Joseph, once a trusted ally of the LDF, crossed over to the UDF without any strong premise and hence building bridges yet again would not be a tough proposition. Mr. Joseph’s rapport with the Left leaders, mainly Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is no secret either.

In the absence of K.M. Mani, against whom the LDF had raised a revolt over the bar bribery case, the front does not have any impediment in forging ties with Mr. Jose either. The drubbing Mr. Jose received at the Pala Assembly by-election may also prompt him to drift to the LDF before the local body and Assembly elections.