LDF irrelevant in Manjeswaram: Congress

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has said that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate who started campaigning with the blessings of BJP candidate Raveesha Thandri was a person holding “pseudo-Hindutva” ideology.

United Democratic Front (UDF) was facing two priests in Manjeswaram and the front had the responsibility to oppose both, who were having the same nature, Mr.Chennithala said while inaugurating the family gathering held in Manjeswaram on Tuesday as part of the election campaign.

UDF candidate M.C. Kamaruddin participated in the family gatherings held AT Kumbla, Kidoor, Kundum, Karakadu and other places.

Mr. Chennithala said the UDF was fighting the RSS and the BJP. The LDF has no relevance in this contest.

“The UDF will win in all five constituencies in the bypolls,” he said. Both the Sangh Parivar and the CPI(M) were resorting to political violence to eliminate their rivals, he stated. The BJP was trying to destroy democracy and secularism in India, he said.