HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

LDF interprets IUML leader’s presence at ‘Nava Kerala Sadassu’ as an omen of bipartisan political endorsement and rejection of Congress’s boycott

There is still time for the Congress leadership to reverse course and embrace the ‘Nava Kerala Sadassu’, says Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

November 19, 2023 01:59 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

G Anand
G Anand
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addressing the public at the second day of ‘Nava Kerala Sadassu’ in Kasargode on Sunday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addressing the public at the second day of ‘Nava Kerala Sadassu’ in Kasargode on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government seemed to interpret the attendance of an Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader at the ‘Nava Kerala Sadassu’ chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Kasargode as an indication of rising bipartisan political approval for the programme and an “encouraging sign” that the Congress leadership’s “blind and spiteful” boycott of the Cabinet’s public outreach could implode dramatically.

At a press conference in Kasargode, Mr. Vijayan suggested the trickle of Opposition support for the government’s mass contact programme would soon become a flow.

“One can only imagine the anguish of Opposition legislators who can’t participate in mega public-government interfaces in their constituencies. Even the families of some Congress MLAs are asking them why they are not participating in the event,” he said.

Mr. Vijayan said several Opposition MLAs were privately disappointed that the Congress leadership in Kerala had unthinkingly denied them the unique opportunity to seek direct Cabinet redressal for various issues plaguing their constituencies.

“There is still time for the Congress leadership to reverse course and embrace the ‘Nava Kerala Sadassu, ’” he said.

Mr. Vijayan said the IUML had taken the correct stance by nominating a party leader from Malappuram as a Kerala Bank director board member. He said coalition politics had only a tertiary place in the cooperative sector.

Youth Congress organisational elections

Mr. Vijayan termed the charge that Youth Congress (YC) leaders had used forged voter ID cards to rig the recently concluded organisational elections “grave”.

“The dimensions of the electoral fraud might be extensive. The police are trying to gauge its extent, including whether the deceit had happened in the past and if the crime had corrupted voter’s lists. Other agencies are also involved, given the national security implications,” Mr. Vijayan said.

He said the Congress projected the YC elections as a healthy competition. But it turned out to be the reverse.

“If Congress could visit such a fraud on an internal youth wing election, what guileful measures would they not use against political opponents,” Mr. Vijayan asked. He said the police would probe the accusation that a high-profile political adviser hired by Congress leaders had orchestrated the electoral ID card forgery.

Related Topics

Kerala / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.