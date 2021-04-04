LDF indulging in politics of hatred: Rahul

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

04 April 2021 19:19 IST

‘Biggest problem in State is reflected in the voices of youth’

Accusing the Left Democratic Front (LDF) of indulging in a politics of hatred and division similar to the BJP-RSS, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that Kerala is going to show a way to the whole of India with its decision in this Assembly election.

He was speaking at a public rally in Poojappura on Sunday evening, at the fag end of the hectic campaigning in the Nemom constituency, the only seat won by the BJP in Kerala.

Advertising

Advertising

“The Prime Minister spends every single day talking about Congress-mukht Bharat. I have never heard him say CPI(M)-mukht Bharat. They use Central agencies to pull down the government in non-BJP States. I want to understand why they are not doing that to the LDF government in Kerala. There is open corruption taking place in the State. I don't expect the LDF government to investigate it, but why is the BJP not investigating it? Because the BJP has only one goal — elimination of the Congress,” Mr. Gandhi said.

He said the upcoming Assembly elections are about the future of the State, which more than any State is an idea and a way of looking at the world.

“Just like Kerala, the Congress is not just an organisation, it is an idea. The BJP is not worried about the organisation, but about this idea of togetherness, sameness, respect, affection and ability to see someone else's pain. They don't have any problem with the Left, because the Left is based on the same idea of hatred, division, anger and inability to see another human being's pain,” Mr. Gandhi said.

He said the biggest problem in Kerala today is reflected in the voices of the youth protesting in front of the Secretariat. The BJP government at the Centre and LDF government in the State had failed to fulfil the aspirations of the youth. The BJP had destroyed the economy and made the country a laughing stock. The Centre kept raising fuel prices and passed on the benefits to their friends. The UDF would implement the Nyay scheme in Kerala to help people tide over these problems, Mr. Gandhi said.