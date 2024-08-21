LDF independent legislator P.V. Anvar ignites controversy by doubling down on his criticism of Malappuram police

Left Democratic Front (LDF) independent legislator from Nilambur P.V. Anvar appears to double down and escalate his war of words with the Kerala Chapter of the Indian Police Service (IPS) Association.

Not a stranger to controversies, Mr. Anvar had drawn flak from the powerful guild for “disparaging” District Police Chief of Malappuram S. Sasidharan and the service in general at the venue of the 38th district conference of the Kerala Police Association in Nilambur on Tuesday.

Mock demands for apology

On Wednesday, Mr. Anvar seemed to mock demands for an apology. In what appeared to be a cynical play on the Malayalam word for regret (Mappu), the LDF legislator riposted by posting a map of Kerala and Malappuram on his Facebook page.

Mr. Anvar refused to retract his comments and attacked the media for parroting the association’s “wrong reading” of his speech.

On Tuesday, in a headline-grabbing and eye-brow-raising attack against the police from a ruling front legislator known for baiting his opponents unsparingly, Mr. Anvar publicly accused Mr. Sasidharan of “holding an umbrella for fascist forces” hell-bent on stoking public resentment against the State government.

The legislator seemed to suggest that Mr. Sasidharan’s “anti-people” stance dovetailed with the Centre’s purported attempt to financially strangulate Kerala to crater the LDF government’s social welfare and development programmes to create widespread disaffection against the ruling front.

Mr. Anvar alleged that the supposed political derailment bid had met with some success in the Malappuram district, as reflected in the Lok Sabha election results. He noted that public anger had toppled the Bangladesh government.

Litany of complaints

Mr. Anvar’s litany of complaints against Mr. Sasidharan included impeding the Life Mission housing project for the poor by cracking down on excavating earth for making laterite bricks, setting a target for registering petty cases and exacting fines, claiming credit for the hard work of subordinates, and lording over a toxic and tyrannical workplace environment in the district law enforcement.

The legislator also appeared aggrieved that Mr. Sasidharan had “failed to detect the theft of several tonnes of heavy steel cables” from his shuttered theme park in Nilambur. “Instead, the officer took credit in the media for detecting a few stolen SIM cards,” he added.

He also accused Mr. Sasidharan of not answering calls from elected people’s representatives and seemed to generalise that IPS officers essentially led an ivory tower existence far removed from the travails of commoners. The IPS Association has moved Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan against Mr. Anvar.

