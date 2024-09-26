LDF Independent Anvar crosses a political Rubicon by demanding CM relinquish Home portfolio

Left Democratic Front Independent legislator P.V. Anvar appeared to have crossed a political Rubicon on Thursday by demanding Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan relinquish the Home portfolio on moral grounds.

In a grievance-ridden press conference in Malappuram, Mr. Anvar dared Mr. Vijayan to declare a judicial inquiry into the accusation that a “criminal clique” allegedly led by the Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, and political secretary P. Sasi used the police to waylay gold carriers outside the Karipur airport for their contraband.

Mr. Anvar declared he was no longer a member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) parliamentary party and would remain an Independent MLA in the House.

He said he felt personally betrayed by Mr. Vijayan. “I considered him a patriarchal figure. I candidly told him about the criminal clique. But my trust in him was misplaced. The CM damagingly berated me as a guardian of gold smugglers and threatened me with an illegal wiretap investigation. Later, he mocked me at a public meeting in Thrissur and boasted the government would strike its course undeterred. I might be arrested or killed anytime. But my commitment to my voters and ordinary CPI(M) workers will endure,” he added.

Mr. Anvar claimed Mr. Vijayan’s popularity had plummeted. “The sun has eclipsed. Most party workers and people hate him (Mr Vijayan),” he said.

Mr. Anvar took potshots at Mr. Vijayan, some bordering on the personal. He accused Mr. Vijayan of sacrificing the party at the altar of political self-preservation, family interests, and favouritism. “Is one Mohamed Riyas (Tourism Minister and Mr. Vijayan’s son-in-law) enough for the party?” he asked.

Mr. Anvar claimed Mr. Vijayan’s planned family trip to Europe precluded the CPI(M) from bringing the mortal remains of the late party secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan to AKG Centre, distressing lakhs of party workers.

Mr. Anvar also ventured into politically touchy ground by challenging the media and ordinary CPI(M) workers to find out at whose behest the police disrupted the Thrissur Pooram to aid the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha polls.

Mr. Anvar said Mr. Vijayan has conveniently sought an ivory tower existence in the cocoon provided by the criminal clique that controlled his office and, by extension, the government.

He alleged that Mr. Vijayan merely parroted the coterie’s script and remained a distant authority, inaccessible to CPI(M) leaders and workers and far removed from ordinary people’s travails and tribulations.

