LDF inches close to power in Kochi, Thrissur Corpns.

UDF rebels offer support to the Left front in both civic bodies

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has consolidated its position both in the Thrissur and Kochi Corporations by roping in Independent candidates. With the two Corporations added to its kitty, the LDF will control five of the six Corporations in the State, leaving just Kannur to the United Democratic Front (UDF). The front won the Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kozhikode Corporations with comfortable majorities.

T.K. Ashraf, former councillor of the Indian Union Muslim League, has offered his support to the LDF in Kochi to take the tally of the alliance to 35 in the 74-member council. The five members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may keep off the Mayor election as it cannot enter into any electoral trucks with the LDF or the the 31-member UDF.

With the BJP abstaining from the election, the effective strength of the council will be reduced to 69 and CPI(M) councillor M. Anilkumar, with the support of Mr. Ashraf, is likely to get elected as the Mayor.

Chairperson post

Mr. Ashraf met C.N. Mohanan, CPI(M) district secretary, to formally offer his support. Though Mr. Mohanan denied making any offers to keep Mr. Ashraf in the fold, he indicated that the Independent councillor would have to be given a proper accommodation. Indications are that Mr. Ashraf will be made chairperson of the Health standing committee, the post he held earlier.

In Thrissur, M.K. Varghese, the UDF rebel candidate, who won from the Nettissery division, has expressed his willingness to support the LDF. With his support, the LDF will have 25 seats in the 55-member council and the UDF, 23.

“No one from the UDF has spoken to me so far seeking support. My legal advisor is discussing the terms and conditions of the support with the LDF,” said Mr. Varghese, while expressing his wish to get the Mayor post. He alleged that the UDF cheated him by denying a seat and later campaigning against him in the election.

Welcomes gesture

CPI(M) district chief M.M. Varghese welcomed the gesture of the Independent councillor.

Like in Kochi, the BJP, which has six seats, will not support either the UDF or the LDF. Election to the Pullazhi division, which was postponed following the death of the LDF candidate, will be conducted later.