LDF improves tally in Palakkad

PALAKKAD

03 May 2021 00:19 IST

Front bags 10 out of 12 seats, Shafi humbles Metroman in face-saving nail-biter

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) improved its strength by winning 10 out of the 12 constituencies in Palakkad district.

It had nine seats in the district in the 2016 election. Among the LDF winners was Minister for Water Resources K. Krishnankutty. The United Democratic Front (UDF) did a face-saving act by defeating the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate E. Sreedharan through a nail-biter in Palakkad constituency. UDF candidate Shafi Parambil’s last-minute victory over the much-hyped Metroman enlivened the UDF camps in Palakkad. The UDF lost Thrithala to the LDF when M.B. Rajesh defeated V.T. Balram in a neck-and-neck battle. Rajesh won by 3,173 votes.

LDF’s A. Prabhakaran defeated BJP candidate C. Krishnakumar by 25,735 votes in Malampuzha. In the 2016 election, former Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan had won Malampuzha seat by 27,142 votes. LDF’s K. Krishnankutty (Minister for Water Resources) retained Chittur by defeating UDF’s Sumesh Achuthan by 33,878 votes.

2016 count

In 2016, Mr. Krishnankutty had won from Chittur by 7,285 votes. When the LDF retained Pattambi, Shoranur, Ottapalam, Kongad, Tarur, Nemmara and Alathur, the UDF retained Mannarkkad. In Mannarkkad, UDF incumbent N. Shamsuddin defeated LDF’s K.P. Suresh Raj by 5,870 votes. Mr. Shamsuddin’s margin of victory in 2016 was 12,325.

In Pattambi, LDF incumbent Mohammed Muhsin defeated UDF’s Riyas Mukkoli by 17,974 votes.

In Kongad, LDF’s K. Santhakumari defeated UDF’s U.C. Raman by 27,219 votes. In Shoranur, LDF’s P. Mammikutty defeated UDF’s T.H. Firos Babu by 36,674 votes. In Ottapalam, LDF’s K. Premkumar defeated UDF’s P. Sarin by 15,152 votes.

In Tarur, LDF’s P.P. Sumod defeated UDF’s K.A. Sheeba by 24,531 votes. In Nemmara, LDF incumbent K. Babu defeated UDF’s C.N. Vijayakrishnan by 28,704 votes. Mr. Babu had won the Nenmara seat in 2016 by 7,408 votes.

In Alathur, LDF incumbent K.D. Prasenan defeated UDF’s Palayam Pradeep by 34,118 votes. Mr. Prasenan’s margin of victory in 2016 was 36,060.