LDF hopes to wrest all 8 standing committees

Thiruvananthapuram

12 January 2021 01:10 IST

Elections to chairperson posts today

With the elections to the chairperson posts of various standing committees in the city Corporation set to be held on Tuesday, the major fronts were involved in discussions on Monday to finalise their candidates.

The Left Democratic Front, which has increased its tally to 52 seats in the 100 member council and which expects the support of three Independents, is trying to wrest control of all the eight standing committees.

According to LDF sources, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)), which is leading the front, will probably be putting up its own candidate in six of the eight standing committees, leaving just two for its allies.

The CPI already has a standing committee in its kitty, with Deputy Mayor P.K.Raju set to head the Finance Committee.

Of the remaining, the Tax Appeals Standing Committee chairperson post will be shared between the four smaller LDF constituent parties - Congress(S), Indian National League (INL), Janata Dal (Secular) and Janathipathiya Samrakshana Samithy (JSS)- with each taking turns for a year and a few months.

The LDF is expected to field Medical College councillor D.R.Anil for the Works Standing Committee chairperson post. For the Welfare Standing Committee chairperson post, Kadakampally councillor P.K.Gopakumar and Puthenpally councillor S.Salim are under consideration. Peroorkada councillor Jameela Sreedharan is being considered for the Health Standing Committee chairperson post.

The LDF is considering the younger councillors for the Town Planning and Education Standing committee posts. Senior councillor Shajida Nazar is also being considered for the Education Standing committee.

The BJP which was reduced to having just one standing committee under its control, despite having 35 councillors, is expected to be better prepared for the elections this time.