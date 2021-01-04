LDF hopes to get most standing committees

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

04 January 2021 00:28 IST

Elections to choose heads are to be held this week

With an increase in its strength in the city Corporation council, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) is looking at ways to wrest control of the maximum number of standing committees while the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hoping to improve upon its record in the previous term, when it had just one standing committee.

The elections for the heads of the standing committees are scheduled to be held this week. A final date for the same will be decided on Monday.

As the Deputy Mayor usually heads the Finance Standing Committee, P.K.Raju of the Communist Party of India (CPI) will be in charge of the committee.

Within the Left Democratic Front (LDF), demands could be raised by the various constituent parties for the head posts of one or the other standing committee. In addition to the CPI, there are councillors from Congress(S), Indian National League (INL), Janata Dal (Secular) and Janathipathiya Samrakshana Samithy (JSS).

According to LDF sources, the CPI(M) is unlikely to give away control of some of the major standing committees including works, health and development.

Some of these committees will be reserved for women this time. A few of the young councillors as well as a couple of councillors who had headed standing committees in the previous tenures stand a chance to become heads. A dearth of experienced hands among the LDF, filled with several first-timers, makes its task tough in constituting the standing committees, where key decisions on various sectors are initially taken.

The BJP which was reduced to having just one standing committee under its control, despite having 35 councillors, is expected to be better prepared for the elections this time. Some intelligent number crunching by the LDF last time had ensured that it got control of seven of the eight standing committees.

With an increased strength of 52 this time, and possible support from the three Independents who voted for it in the Mayor and Deputy Mayor elections, the LDF hopes to repeat its show from the previous term.

No contest for UDF

The United Democratic Front (UDF) with just 10 seats in the council will find it hard to even put up a contest for any of these posts.