LDF holds election convention in Kottayam

March 10, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Communist Party of India State Secretary Binoy Viswam on Sunday inaugurated the election convention of the Left Democratic Front in Kottayam Lok Sabha constituency.

Addressing the event, Mr.Viswam said if a government under Narendra Modi would come to power, it would surely revive the ideas that Mahatma Gandhi had once asked this nation to stay away from.

“Hinduism as a religion is much different from the idea of Hindutva put forth by the BJP. Majority of the Hindus do not follow Hindutva. If BJP comes to power once again, they will surely establish a Hindu Rashtra. What the BJP is conveying to the Muslims and Christians of this country is that they can become citizens of the country only if they accede to the idea of Hindutva as propounded by the RSS,” he said.

Cooperation Minister V.N Basavan , Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K. Mani also spoke on the occasion. Senior CPI(M) leader Vaikom Viswan, JD (S) State president Mathew T. Thomas were among those present. LDF district convenor Lopez Mathew welcomed the gathering.

Mr. Binoy Viswam criticized the Students Federation of India (SFI) on Sunday for its involvement in campus violence. “Some of the incidents that we now hear about the SFI are completely contrary to the principles that this great organization upholds. Like all those who love SFI, we too believe that these recent developments involving SFI do not align with its history,” he said while addressing the media in Kottayam.

